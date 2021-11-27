FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 175.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ironSource were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $7,350,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $5,170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $21,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $6,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of IS stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01. ironSource Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

