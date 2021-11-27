Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Position Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,258 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 148.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 570.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 989,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 701.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 52.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 200.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 320,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

