Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

FLO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 616,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,752. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

