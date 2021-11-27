FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $10,407.50 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

