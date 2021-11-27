Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.37.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.74. The stock had a trading volume of 419,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

