First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after acquiring an additional 343,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,192,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

