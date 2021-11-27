First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FPA traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $37.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
