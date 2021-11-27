First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FPA traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 258,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

