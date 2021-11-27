First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $105.92 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.35.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

