First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,193 shares of company stock worth $762,310. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,304. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.