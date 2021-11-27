First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,193 shares of company stock worth $762,310. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,304. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

