First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

