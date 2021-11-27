First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $951,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FBP opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 83.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 51.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 79,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 97.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,086,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 537,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.