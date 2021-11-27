Financial Review: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41%

42.6% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 14.05 $15.15 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.79 -$897.89 million $1.06 25.65

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 International Game Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.27%. International Game Technology has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats International Game Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

