Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 20,417 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.73 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

