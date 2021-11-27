Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $140,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $454.64 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.