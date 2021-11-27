Financial Comparison: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) vs. Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 8.33% -6.80% -2.02% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

63.4% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MGM Resorts International and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 1 6 8 0 2.47 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus price target of $47.59, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $16.21, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than MGM Resorts International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $5.16 billion 3.80 -$997.20 million $1.30 32.19 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGM Resorts International.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Membership Collective Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. The Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment consists of the following casino resorts: Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New, Excalibur, Park MGM, and Circus Las Vegas. The Regional Operations segment consists of the following casino resorts: MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; Gold Strike Tunica in Tunica, Mississippi; Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey; MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland; and MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts. The MGM China segment consists of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai. The company was founded by Kerkor Kerkorian on January 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

