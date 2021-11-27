Financial Comparison: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) vs. NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get High Tide alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for High Tide and NovelStem International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

High Tide currently has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 115.28%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares High Tide and NovelStem International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.06) -105.00 NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NovelStem International beats High Tide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.