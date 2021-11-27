Financial Analysis: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.38 -$146.38 million ($0.65) -75.86 The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.15 -$1.42 billion ($0.78) -35.87

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty Braves Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13%

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats The Liberty Braves Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

