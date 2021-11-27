Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.47

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.47 and traded as high as $18.15. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 102,130 shares traded.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The company has a market cap of $440.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

