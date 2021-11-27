Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 36.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

