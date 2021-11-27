Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 108.00 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS FMBL opened at $8,131.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,207.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,180.79. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a one year low of $6,350.00 and a one year high of $8,400.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $238.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

