Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 828.6% in November

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 828.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
