Faceter Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,646.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. Faceter has a market cap of $808,893.90 and $6,646.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

