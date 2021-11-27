Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average of $344.48. The company has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

