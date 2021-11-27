extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $458,563.66 and $72,209.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,330.07 or 0.98819111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00338860 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.20 or 0.00496915 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00179478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001240 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.