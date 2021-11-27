Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.02 on Friday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.89. The company has a market cap of C$628.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

