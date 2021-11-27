Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Exelon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

