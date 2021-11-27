Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Joseph Dominguez Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXC opened at $53.43 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

