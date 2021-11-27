Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.77 million, a P/E ratio of -236.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $471,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,388 shares of company stock worth $7,190,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.