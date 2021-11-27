Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $574,552.49 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 46,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $574,552.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.77 million, a P/E ratio of -236.35 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

