Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.26. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

