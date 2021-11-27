Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Euronav by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.