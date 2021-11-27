Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.