Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) vs. New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Financial Review

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Equity Residential and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 12 4 0 2.25 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $84.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.70%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 43.53% 9.92% 5.19% New York City REIT -93.78% -14.17% -6.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and New York City REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.29 $913.64 million $2.82 29.88 New York City REIT $62.90 million 1.50 -$40.96 million ($4.19) -1.72

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Equity Residential pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York City REIT pays out -9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New York City REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity Residential beats New York City REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

