Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE EQX traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.23. The company had a trading volume of 362,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,132. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.33. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

