Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. The firm has made six oil discoveries by the third quarter-end. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. The energy major also announced the increase in the second tranche of share repurchases to $1 billion from $300 million. This reflects the integrated energy firm’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. However, lower equity production of renewable energy is hurting Equinor. The company has higher exposure to debt capital as compared to composite stocks belonging to the industry. This reflects the company’s levered balance sheet.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

