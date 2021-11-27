EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells $3,306,850.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,580,175.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $609.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.08 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.