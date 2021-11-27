EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells $3,306,850.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,580,175.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00.
EPAM Systems stock opened at $609.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.08 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
