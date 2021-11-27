ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.10 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.10 ($16.02) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.00 ($13.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.89. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

