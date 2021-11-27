Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $14.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 1,581,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $21,570,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,737,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.