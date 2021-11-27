Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.