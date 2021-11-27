Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 512,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,460. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

