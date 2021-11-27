Endor Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.18 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $96,041.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00339465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011613 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003088 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001239 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00282144 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

