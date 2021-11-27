Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded down C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,360. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.23 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1116591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

