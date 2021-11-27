Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

