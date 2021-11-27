Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,496,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

