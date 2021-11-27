Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,496,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
