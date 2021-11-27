Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEGI traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 68,535,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,685,016. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

