Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $301.00 by Analysts at Truist

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Truist from $262.00 to $301.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.11.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $260.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.