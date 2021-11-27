Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

EFGSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$19.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.