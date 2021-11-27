EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

