Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

