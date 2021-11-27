Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.78 Million

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report $234.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.50 million to $238.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $918.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

DT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 224.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

